ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10566 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 999 63
war (20165) Russia (9707) Turkey (427) Erdogan (153)

West did not try to become mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Erdogan

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ердоган

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the West did not try to become a mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine, but allegedly engaged in "only provocations".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

"Unfortunately, the West was only engaged in provocations and failed to make efforts to become a mediator in the Ukrainian-Russian war," Erdogan said.

At the same time, he reminded that Turkey took on the role of mediator and reached an agreement on the "grain corridor".

Erdogan noted that Turkey, together with the Russian Federation, will also take steps to export fertilizers. He added that solving this problem is "the most stressful part of the job."

Read more: Russia will have enough missiles for 2-3 more massive attacks, arsenal is rapidly shrinking, - Budanov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 