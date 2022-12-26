West did not try to become mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Erdogan

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the West did not try to become a mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine, but allegedly engaged in "only provocations".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

"Unfortunately, the West was only engaged in provocations and failed to make efforts to become a mediator in the Ukrainian-Russian war," Erdogan said.

At the same time, he reminded that Turkey took on the role of mediator and reached an agreement on the "grain corridor".

Erdogan noted that Turkey, together with the Russian Federation, will also take steps to export fertilizers. He added that solving this problem is "the most stressful part of the job."

Read more: Russia will have enough missiles for 2-3 more massive attacks, arsenal is rapidly shrinking, - Budanov