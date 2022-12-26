At night, Russians shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Mariinka, and Krasnohorivka, previously without casualties, - RMA

The night in Donetsk region passed relatively calmly. However, the enemy continues to terrorize the population centers of the region, no information about the victims has been received.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and Novoukrainka came under fire - the house in the second one was damaged.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians fired most actively in Mariinka and Krasnohorivka - we are clarifying the consequences.

In the Horlivka direction, it was loud on the outskirts of the Chasiv Yar and Soledar districts," the report says.

