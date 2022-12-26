Russians are maneuvering in Black Sea, it is obvious that they are preparing for something - OC "South"

The Russians are maneuvering in the Black Sea, one of the four missile carriers entered the base.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"It is obvious that they (the Russian occupiers. - ed.) are preparing for something. But now they are maneuvering, and one of the missile carriers has already entered the base point. Currently, there are one surface and two underwater missile carriers in the sea, which makes a total of 16 Kalibr missiles ready for use," she explained.

Humeniuk noted that the threat of a missile attack remains because it takes several hours for the enemy to return the missile carrier to duty.

"This is two or three hours. And we remember that they have such a tendency to repeat more or less significant operations for them. Therefore, if you remember about December 5, how they were preparing for a massive missile attack, when they also took missile carriers out to sea, raised strategic and tactical aviation, in principle, everything is very similar," she added.

According to Humeniuk, Ukrainians need to be aware that such an attack is possible.

"But one should not expect only a massive missile strike, we remember that they are quite capable of delivering point strikes as well," she concluded.

Read more: Shelling of Kherson is manifestation of powerlessness and hatred of Russian invaders, - Humeniuk