Сhances of success of winter counteroffensive of AFU have decreased, although analysts consider breakthrough possible, - Financial Times

The new commander of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, Serhii Surovikin, managed to stabilize the front and made it difficult for the Armed Forces to make a new breakthrough.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, this is stated in the article in the Financial Times.

The publication notes that after the appointment of Surovikin, two tasks were relatively successfully implemented - the replenishment of the army at the expense of 300,000 mobilized soldiers and the retreat from Kherson. According to the authors of the article, as a result, the positions of the Russian army became much more stable.

"These strong defensive positions reduce the chances of success of the Ukrainian winter counteroffensive, which will cut the land bridge that runs along the coast of the Sea of Azov and connects Russia with Crimea, although a breakthrough is still considered possible by Western military analysts," the journalists write.

In a media comment, an unnamed military expert noted that Ukrainian soldiers have an incomparably higher morale and determination than their enemies. At the same time, the expert stated about the high losses of the Ukrainian side and the "severe fatigue" of some Ukrainian units, which also "need more weapons and ammunition."

Meanwhile, retired Brigadier General of the British Army Ben Barry noted that the numerical superiority of the Russians in combat equipment and manpower "is worthless if intelligence and leadership are inadequate."

