Air defense destroyed about 70 drones from second batch of UAVs that Iran sent to Russian Federation - Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroyed about 70 drones from the second batch of drones that arrived from Iran to Russia and with which the Russian Federation attacked the territory of Ukraine during the last two weeks.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As you know, the second batch of drones arrived in Russia. The first numbered almost four hundred drones. Now we have four waves of attacks from the new batch last week and the week before last. About 70 UAVs were destroyed by air defense. Therefore, the enemy still has drones, and it is also necessary to prepare and intensify for future attacks with their use, especially this applies to critical infrastructure objects," the spokesman emphasized.

He noted that if Iran, despite its promise, does not stop supplying the Russian Federation with drones and other weapons, it is necessary to continue the pressure on this country.

