ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10320 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
820 0
war (20165) shoot out (8690) Sumy oblast (503)

Rashists fired mortars at border of Sumy region, - OC "North"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

сумщина

The occupying army once again fired mortars along the border of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 12:40 to 1:05 p.m., 16 arrivals were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, previously in the area of N.P. Sidorivka There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

"Information about damage to civil infrastructure was not received," the report says.

Read more: Сhances of success of winter counteroffensive of AFU have decreased, although analysts consider breakthrough possible, - Financial Times

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 