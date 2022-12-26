Bakhmut direction is one of most difficult: 28 skirmishes and 225 artillery shells per day, - Cherevaty

The Eastern Front is currently the main epicenter of the armed struggle against the aggressor, and the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions and some parts of the Luhansk region are also the main hot spots.

Colonel Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the operational situation in the east of our country on the air of the telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET reports with reference to armyinform.com.ua.

He noted that the eastern front remains the main epicenter of the armed struggle of the Ukrainian people against the aggressor. And the Bakhmut and Avdiiv areas and some parts of the Luhansk region are the main hotspots.

— For example, 28 skirmishes and 225 shellings by various calibers of artillery and tanks took place in the Bakhmut direction alone during the day. The enemy lost 90 people killed and about 110 wounded. In this way, our Armed Forces, with their courage, character, and coherence, do not allow us to break through our defenses and constantly inflict losses on the enemy, said Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty.

Also, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suggested that the enemy, taking into account their own heavy losses and the exhaustion of the troops, difficult weather conditions and the stability of our defense, can be expected to slow down their actions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, for their part, will act in view of the operational situation that will develop.

- If we see that we have enough forces and means and there is a possibility of fire damage, so that while the enemy is exhausted, we can strike him with a powerful blow, we will not pause and strike it. And vice versa, if it is necessary to maintain personnel, to regroup, we will do it. The nearest events will show everything, - said the military man.

See more: Soldiers of 92nd SMB eliminated group of occupiers: "Night disco to bass of artillery". VIDEO

Serhiy Cherevaty spoke about the events developing in the Luhansk region.

— There is a certain inertia of victory, when people were waiting for further movement and this movement took place - intelligently, thoughtfully, competently. Our units were constantly moving and doing something to continue this movement. But they also took into account that the enemy had systematically strengthened himself there quite powerfully. Such work continues even now. There are grounds for optimism in this direction. Step by step, the necessary activity is taking place, which brings the liberation of certain meters-kilometers of our land closer every day. Very professional units of ours work there, including, probably, one of the best in the world today, the airborne assault troops, - emphasized Colonel Cherevaty.

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders are opposed by the enemy's airborne, mechanized, and tank units, which are already largely staffed with mobilized personnel. There are also units of the so-called People's Militia Corps "LPR" and "Wagnerites".