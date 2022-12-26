SSU neutralized over 4.5 thousand Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine since beginning of this year

Since the beginning of the year, the Security Service of Ukraine has neutralized more than 4.5 thousand hostile cyber attacks and cyber incidents.

This was reported by the Head of the SSU Cyber Security Department Ilya Vitiuk.

"We have approached 2022 with 8 years of hybrid warfare experience behind us. After all, the war in cyberspace lasted before. At the time of the invasion, we were already prepared for the worst scenarios. And the massive cyber attacks that we repelled in January and February became additional "training" before the invasion," said Vitiuk.

He emphasized that with the beginning of full-scale aggression, there was much more work. While in 2020 almost 800 cyber attacks were recorded, in 2021 - 1400, this year their number has increased more than 3 times.

"Today, the aggressor country launches an average of more than 10 cyberattacks per day. Fortunately, Ukrainian society does not even know about most of them," Vitiuk said.

He said that the enemy's special attention is focused on energy, logistics, military facilities, as well as government databases and information resources.

"We monitor risks and threats in real time 24/7. We know most of the hackers from Russian special services working for us by name. We are working on documenting them. After the victory of Ukraine, they will face a separate block of meetings of the international military tribunal," summed up the head of the SSU Cyber Security Department.