Russia wants to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region by end of this year - Defense Ministry

The fiercest fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut, and the Russians are not able to advance there, but they have set a goal to reach the borders of Donetsk region by the end of the year.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this in an interview at a telethon.

"Bakhmut is really our eastern fortress now, and the enemy has really concentrated most of its forces, military equipment and weapons there. They have set themselves the task to reach the borders of Donetsk region by the end of this calendar year," Malyar said.

On October 17, Maliar said that the Russian military leadership set a task for the occupiers to capture Bakhmut, Donetsk region, by the end of October.

According to her, the occupants can no longer hold the front line they initially occupied, so now they are choosing certain areas where they can concentrate maximum efforts and where they think it is easiest to achieve the goal.

However, emphasized Maliar, Ukrainian defenders hold the front and inflict losses on the enemy, and the Russian army cannot advance further.

"There was a slight advance there, but [Ukrainian troops] pushed the enemy out, and as of today the enemy is trying to surround the city, and they are also failing," Maliar said.