Scholz’s refusal to supply tanks to Ukraine is big mistake, - Chairman of Defense Committee of Bundestag, Strack-Zimmerman

The head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, considers the refusal of the German chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply tanks to Ukraine a big mistake.

She stated this in an interview with RND, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"The chancellor's refusal to provide Ukraine with tanks to fight for survival is not only incomprehensible but also alarmingly short-sighted. The situation, especially for the civilian population of Ukraine, is catastrophic. I am so tired of the excuses why we cannot supply tanks," she said.

According to Strack-Zimmerman, the tanks would help push back the Russians. She considers the refusal of the German government to supply them to be a big mistake.

She is especially unhappy with the denial that Russia will regard the supply of tanks as crossing a red line. Germany has already provided Ukraine with howitzers and other heavy weapons, reminds Strack-Zimmerman.

"Apparently, the Russian narrative is working and is preventing someone in the office from giving Ukraine the much-needed tanks. Anyone who fantasizes about the red line being crossed with Russia is telling the story of the aggressor, not the victim," she concluded.