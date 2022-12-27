Pentagon is threatening to physically remove Putin, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "unnamed officials" in the US Department of Defense are threatening to physically remove Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They went further than others in Washington: there some unnamed officials from the Pentagon actually threatened to strike the Kremlin with a "beheading blow", in fact, it is about the threat of physical removal of the head of the Russian state.

If such ideas are actually conceived by someone, this someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lavrov did not specify whose words he meant. The minister was likely referring to a September Newsweek article in which unnamed military sources said that options for responding to Russia's use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine include a "beheading strike" that would "kill Putin in the heart of the Kremlin."

