Power deficit in power system has slightly decreased, consumption is increasing, - "Ukrenergo"

As of December 27, the power deficit in the system has slightly decreased due to the increase in power plant production volumes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, after the emergency restoration works, the unit at one of the thermal power plants, which was damaged during one of the latest Russian missile attacks, was connected to the network.

"However, the available capacity in the system is still not enough to satisfy all the needs of consumers in the country. Because at the same time, the level of consumption in the energy system has also increased.

This is due to the gradual return to operation of power grids that were damaged during massive attacks, as well as the restoration of energy infrastructure in the de-occupied territories. Accordingly, the number of consumers to whom electricity supply has been at least partially restored has increased, and the volume of industrial consumption is also increasing," the report says.

In this regard, consumption limits have been set for all areas, exceeding which leads to the need to use emergency shutdowns to balance the power system.

It is also recalled that the country's energy system has survived 9 missile attacks and 12 enemy UAV attacks and still requires significant resources and time to restore. Repair crews work around the clock. All critical infrastructure facilities have been restored.

"However, we do not forget that the enemy is not going to stop in his intentions to plunge the country into darkness.

Therefore, power engineers are preparing for any possible scenarios and will restore the power system under any conditions. Everyone should be ready for different situations and take care of those who need it," Ukrenergo added.