Former Head of Foreign Ministry of Lithuania Linkevičius: If Putin does not return to reality, current Russia will no longer exist in new reality

The former head of the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania Linas Linkeviius called on the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to return to reality, otherwise the current Russia will not exist in the new reality.

As Censor.NET reports, he wrote about it on Twitter.

"If Putin does not return to reality and if Russia does not return to reality, then-current Russia will no longer exist in the new reality. They need negotiations not about Ukraine, but about their own destiny," Linkevičius wrote.

