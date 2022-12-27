Sweden additionally allocated more than $19 million to support defense of Ukraine

The Kingdom of Sweden additionally allocated almost 19.2 million dollars to support the defense of Ukraine, the funds are planned to be used to strengthen the military potential.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"Sweden has additionally allocated almost $19.2 million (200 million Swedish kronor) to support the defense of Ukraine," the message reads.

As noted, the funds will be directed to the International Support Fund for Ukraine under the leadership of Great Britain and used to strengthen the military potential of Ukraine.

"The freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people is a prerequisite for a safe and secure Europe," said Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson

"Sweden is proud to support our Ukrainian friends. This is important for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world as a whole. Merry Christmas, dear friends! This year, at the Embassy of Sweden, we wish only one thing - for peace to come to Ukraine. Our support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We will continue to support you as long as necessary," the Royal Swedish Embassy in Ukraine said.

