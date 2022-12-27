In Kharkiv, 66 high-rise buildings were restored after enemy shelling, - City Council

After enemy shelling in Kharkiv, 66 high-rise buildings were restored.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kharkiv City Council.

As noted, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this figure at the end of the year on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, plans are now being made in the city to renovate housing for next year.

