AFU strike at headquarters of one of Russian army brigades - newly appointed brigade commander killed
Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information about a successful fire attack on the headquarters of one of the brigades of the occupation army.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.
Stefan noted: "Today, as a result of fireworks arranged in one of the headquarters of the Russian occupiers, the estimated losses of the occupiers amounted to 12 - 200, among them:
- newly appointed brig;
- chief of artillery;
- chief of intelligence;
-command officers.
Up to 7 people were sanitary casualties".
