War in Ukraine
AFU strike at headquarters of one of Russian army brigades - newly appointed brigade commander killed

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information about a successful fire attack on the headquarters of one of the brigades of the occupation army.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

Stefan noted: "Today, as a result of fireworks arranged in one of the headquarters of the Russian occupiers, the estimated losses of the occupiers amounted to 12 - 200, among them:

- newly appointed brig;

- chief of artillery;

- chief of intelligence;

-command officers.

Up to 7 people were sanitary casualties".

