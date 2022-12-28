Staff of Ukrainian unit "Crimea" in ranks of Intelligence Service is constantly growing - intelligence

The number of Ukrainian special forces "Crimea" is constantly growing, residents of the Russian-occupied Crimea are joining it.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Today, Crimean Tatars are actively participating in the war against their historical enemy - the Russian Federation, defending their country in the hottest spots on the front. Thus, a separate special unit "Crimea" was formed among the Crimean Tatars in the ranks of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, which is now defending the Ukrainian land in Bakhmut, participated in successful special operations in the south of the country and other hot spots. The unit's fighters have already been awarded state awards for successful operations to destroy the enemy, which are conducted jointly with Ukrainian sworn brothers from other units," the statement said.

Ukrainian intelligence stated that "there is no doubt that Crimean Tatars will be in the forefront of those who will liberate their native land - Ukrainian Crimea from Russian occupation troops".

"Crimean Tatars were, are and will remain a reliable support of the Ukrainian state in Crimea. Our future victory today is won by the joint efforts of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and all nationalities that defend Ukraine," the statement reads.

