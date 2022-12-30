Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 30 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and tenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 85 missiles and 35 air strikes, as well as launched 63 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The danger of air and missile strikes on the country's critical infrastructure remains. The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

The enemy is trying to advance in the Bakhmut direction and improve the tactical position in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Probability of involving Belarus in war against Ukraine depends on ability of Russian Federation to advance in Donetsk direction, as well as on activity of AFU, - General Staff

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan directions, and no signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of the settlements of Leonivka of the Chernihiv region were shelled with artillery; Pavlovka - Sumy; Hlyboke, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Chuhunivka in the Kharkiv region. The invaders also used army aircraft for the attack near Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region.

Areas of 17 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupiank and Lyman directions. Among them are Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kotliarivka, Vyshneve, and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region; Ploschanka, Chervonopivka, Nevske, Dibrova in the Luhansk region, and Torske in the Donetsk region. The enemy struck with army aviation forces near Dibrova.

Areas of 20 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Zalizne, New York, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region. In addition, the occupiers deployed attack UAVs in the districts of Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizne.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage near Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Airstrikes were recorded near Kamianka and Avdiivka.

Read more: Over last week, Ukrainian soldiers advanced up to 2.5 km in direction of Kreminna, - General Staff

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders were fighting with tanks and barrel artillery near Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne, Donetsk region. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mykilske.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than 25 settlements came under the influence of fire. Among them are Stepove, Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region and Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Chornobaiivka, and Stanislav in the Kherson region. Enemy operational-tactical and army aviation operated in the areas of Huliaypole and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia region and Novosilka - Kherson region.

During the previous day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and struck the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. And our missile and artillery units hit 5 control points, 5 manpower concentration areas, and the occupiers' ammunition depot.