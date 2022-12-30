At night, Russian military shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery, almost 30 shells landed in Marhanets district

At night, the occupiers shelled the Marhanets district in the Nikopol region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Nikopol again suffered from heavy enemy artillery at night.

The Marhanets district came under attack. Almost 30 Russian shells flew there.

People are whole. The consequences of the attack are being investigated," the report said.

