War in Ukraine
Occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with 16 Shaheds, all of them were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, a total of 16 "Shaheds" were launched, which attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern and northern directions. The enemy tried to use the channel of the Dnieper to overcome the air defense system of Ukraine.

"All 16 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Commands "East" and "Center", as well as air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

See more: On December 29, enemy launched Kh-101/Kh-555, Kalibr, Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles, and Kh-31P anti-radar missiles over Ukraine, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

