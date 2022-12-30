Russians shelled Kherson region 81 times, damaging critical infrastructure facilities, businesses and houses. 1 person was injured - RMA

The Russian invaders hit the Kherson region with artillery, small arms fire and mortars.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 81 times. ... Kherson was attacked by the enemy 27 times. Enemy shells hit a store, critical infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises, private and apartment buildings," the message reads.

As a result of the shelling, 1 person was injured.

