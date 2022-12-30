Zelensky and Biden did not discuss models for ending war, - Kuleba

At a meeting with his American colleague Joe Biden, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed models for ending the war.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the US has three different models for ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations.

"These models were not discussed at the talks between Presidents Biden and Zelensky. The American side did not raise the issue of any models," Kuleba noted.

"It was a 100 percent effective visit, but it became so thanks to the preparation of the president and Ukrainian diplomacy, as well as the fact that the US also wanted this visit to be 100 percent successful," the minister added.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine's position is as clear as possible: Ukraine's internationally recognized border.

"And not a single square centimeter of Ukrainian land will be the subject of diplomatic or military concessions," concluded the head of the MFA.

