In morning, occupiers shelled Myropillia in Sumy region with mortars, 60 "arrivals" were recorded

From the evening of December 29 to the morning of December 30, the Russian occupiers shelled three communities in the Sumy region - Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, and Myropillia.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, announced this on Telegram.

"Today, after 8 o'clock in the morning, the enemy shelled Myropillia district with mortars. There were 60 airstrikes," the message says.

In addition, Zhyvytsky reported on the shelling of the Sumy region in the evening and at night.

"After 9 p.m. on December 29, the Russians shelled Shalyhyne with mortars. There were 15 hits.

Around midnight, on December 29, the enemy hit the Znob-Novhorodske district with self-propelled guns (19 sorties)," he added.

It is noted that information about the consequences is being clarified.

