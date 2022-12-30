Explosions in occupied Sevastopol. Russians report on "work of air defense"

On the morning of December 30, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The occupying authorities explain them as "the work of the Air Defense Forces".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

The explosion rang out on the Ship's side of the city.

The occupying "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, claims that the anti-aircraft system has worked in the sky above the city. According to him, all services are working normally.

Read more: Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoi, Sevastopol, and Simferopol. Russians say that air defense is working