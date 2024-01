On December 30, the Air Force shot down a Russian Orlan drone in the Chernihiv region

The OC "North" informs about this, Censor.NET reports.

"The Orlan of the Muscovites was shot down by the Air Force in the Chernihiv region," the message reads.

Read more: In morning, occupiers fired almost 50 shells in Sumy and Chernihiv regions