ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15539 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 817 8
war (20360) Kyiv (1676) electric power (339) DTEK (36) energy outages (36)

Kyiv returns to stabilization shutdown schedules, - DTEK

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

київ

Power engineers managed to stabilize the electricity situation in Kyiv.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, with the joint efforts of the energy companies, they managed to carry out technical works, which allowed to stabilize the situation in Kyiv.

"Today we are returning to the schedules of stabilization shutdowns posted on the website. We will be able to adhere to them if there are no new attacks," the message says.

Read more: Occupiers fired at one of TPPs, wounding employee - DTEK

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 