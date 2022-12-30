ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15539 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
13 952 45
war (20360) captivity (618) hostages (449) missed in action (23)

3.4 thousand Ukrainians are in captivity, another 15 thousand are considered missing

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

полон,полонені,оленівка

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen are currently in captivity, another 15,000 people are missing.

This was reported by Alyona Verbytska, the President's Commissioner for the Rights of Defenders of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

"We don't know what happened to them (the missing). Are they also Russian prisoners of war, were they forcibly removed from the territories occupied by Russia, or perhaps they were killed a long time ago. Such uncertainty is especially difficult for relatives," said Verbytska.

She emphasized that the Russian Federation denies the Red Cross access to prisoner of war camps and systematically violates the Geneva Convention.

Read more: More than 700 Mariupol defenders from Azovstal are still in Russian captivity

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 