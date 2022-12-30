ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15360 visitors online
News Society
2 602 82
poll (231) Christmas (32) Mykhailo Fedorov (93) Diya (20)

More than 60% of respondents in "Diya" want to celebrate Christmas on December 25

News Censor.NET Society

різдво

More than 60% of Ukrainians, who took part in the vote on the date of Christmas, voted for December 25.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians took part in the survey. This made it one of the most popular among all polls in "Diya".

903,265 Ukrainians (58.99% of votes) voted for December 25, 390,125 (25.48%) for January 7. Both dates were supported by 12.59% of survey participants.

He also promised that next year more polls will be conducted through Diya.

Read more: In Kherson, mobile communication works on generator and Starlink, - Fedorov

More than 60% of respondents in Diya want to celebrate Christmas on December 25 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 