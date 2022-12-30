More than 60% of respondents in "Diya" want to celebrate Christmas on December 25

More than 60% of Ukrainians, who took part in the vote on the date of Christmas, voted for December 25.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians took part in the survey. This made it one of the most popular among all polls in "Diya".

903,265 Ukrainians (58.99% of votes) voted for December 25, 390,125 (25.48%) for January 7. Both dates were supported by 12.59% of survey participants.

He also promised that next year more polls will be conducted through Diya.

