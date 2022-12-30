Russians attacked Katerynivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people were killed, 2 more were injured
The occupiers attacked the village of Katerynivka in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Kharkiv region, Katerynivka village.
The occupiers attacked the settlement.
2 people died, 2 more were injured.
Emergency services are on site. The information is being clarified," the message reads.
