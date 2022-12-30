635 0
Russians shelled Kupiansk district twice, man was killed, 1 person was wounded, - RMA
Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region twice today.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.
"At 11:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Katerynivka.
Another shelling of the city of Kupiansk took place around 1:00 p.m. According to the data of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, a 70-year-old man was injured. Help was provided on the spot," the message reads.
