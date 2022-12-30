Zelensky held meeting of Staff: Improvement of air defense, restoration of power system and provision of Armed Forces on hottest areas of front were discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky today held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"Reports were heard on the operational situation at the front and possible actions of the enemy in the near future. The participants of the meeting focused on providing the units of the defense forces in the hottest areas with weapons and other means.

The issue of improving Ukraine's air defense, in particular for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, was also considered," the message reads.

It is noted that the members of the Staff separately heard information about the restoration of Ukraine's energy system after the recent Russian missile attacks.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the commanders of the troops of the operational directions.

The Stavka meeting was also attended by: Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, other members of the government, including about the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk and other heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies.