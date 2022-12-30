Russian occupiers continue offensive operations in Lyman and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on December 30, 2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "During the day, the Russian invaders carried out 16 airstrikes, 15 of which hit civilian infrastructure. In particular, the enemy used 8 Shahed-136 UAVs, all of which were shot down. In addition, the enemy launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems . Civilians died from artillery fire by the Russian occupiers of peaceful settlements.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions.

The situation is stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. The areas of Semenivka and Zaliznyi Mist settlements of the Chernihiv region were shelled in the last two directions; Zapsillia and Velyka Rybytsia - Sumy, as well as Morokhovets, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Chuhunivka and Zarubinka in the Kharkiv region.

See more: Monument to Pushkin was demolished in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

In the Kupiansk direction, the impact of fire was recorded near the settlements of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at Nevsky and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Chervonopivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestov, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire of the occupiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Vesele, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavliv, the enemy fired at Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Vremivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Temyrivka, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol and Prymiske in the Dnipropetrovsk region were affected by enemy fire.

In the Kherson direction, in particular, the civilian infrastructure of Kachkarivka and Kherson was damaged by shelling from rocket salvo systems.

Read more: Putin understands that Russia has big problems and is trying to diffuse responsibility, - Budanov

As of December 29 of this year, the hospital in Bilovodsk, Luhansk region, is full of wounded Russian servicemen.

Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and destroyed in the Donetsk region. In addition, 2 units of military equipment were destroyed, and another 3 were damaged.

Our aircraft made 5 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Also, during this day, an enemy reconnaissance UAV of the "Orlan-10" type was shot down.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 5 ammunition depots and a radar station.