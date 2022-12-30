Within 13 hours, 6 military transport planes of Russian Air Force flew to Belarus, - Belarusian Gayun. INFOGRAPHICS

In 13 hours on December 30, six Il-76MD military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived in Belarus at the airfield in Machulyshchy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Belorusian Gayun Telegram channel.

According to Gayun, these are boards with registration numbers RF-76745, RA-86900, RF-76549, RF-86898, RA-76763 and RF-76772. They started arriving in Belarus starting at 4 in the morning, and the last one - RF-76772 - landed in Machulyshchy at 18:17 Minsk time.

"According to our information, all planes are bringing something to Belarus, but what exactly - it is not yet known. It cannot be ruled out that both the delivery of equipment and the rotation/pickup of mobilized personnel are ongoing," Gayun notes.

As for the import of Russian troops to Belarus, it can be a maximum of 1,470 soldiers, since the maximum capacity of each IL-76MD is 245 people.