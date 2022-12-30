Russian army will be able to recover after losses in Ukraine in at least five years, - Reznikov

The Russian army will be able to recover from losses in Ukraine in at least five years.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

"NATO intelligence admits that the losses of the Russians in tanks, artillery, IFVs, armored personnel carriers, and manpower are very significant. The regular troops of the Russian Federation can recover in at least five, or even 10 years. The missile potential is the same. Because this is a war of resources," Reznikov said, adding that NATO countries know how to count resources.

The Minister of Defense noted that the partners "do not dream" of supporting Ukraine in this war for years, and their resources are also running out.

"Capitalists count money. Taxpayers count money. Those who dispose of these taxes count money. And that's why they are also interested in our victory on the battlefield, which I hear about in Ramstein systematically from the ministers of defense," Reznikov said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Western countries are interested in investing in a peaceful Ukraine and at the same time need to reduce the potential of Russia as an aggressor as the main threat.