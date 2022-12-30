Reznikov about Russia’s missile potential: They have already got into critical reserve

Russians have reached the critical stock of long-range missiles, they have "about 11-13%" "Iskanders" and about the same number of "Kalibr", but there are almost 7000 S-300 missiles.

This was stated in an interview with Lb.ua by Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

He explained how the remnants of Russian weapons are calculated: the data on the number of main types of missiles that Russia had before the invasion, the number of shots they fired, the ability to manufacture, "based on the capabilities of the Russian industry, the presence of certain components of foreign origin" are compared.

"And accordingly, in the presence of sanctions, they can no longer produce something. They made something from stocks, and that's it," Reznikov said.

"Therefore, we take into account approximately, and we know that, relatively speaking, they have more than 7000 S-300 missiles. This is a lot," the Minister said. He explained that S-300 is an air defense system that Russians began to use as a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

"It flies up to 200-220 kilometers, so they terrorize Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions using S-300," Reznikov said.

In order to reach the objects of Ukrainian critical infrastructure in Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv and Odesa regions, the occupiers use either carrier aircrafts of X-101, X-555 missiles or sea-based "Kalibr" missiles. Earlier, according to the Minister, they used "Iskanders" - both sea- and land-based, in particular from the territory of Belarus.

"But now, when we look at how many and what arrives, we see that they do not use "Iskanders", because they can not produce them," - said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

"We calculated how much they fired at us, how much they had and how much was left. They have reached the critical reserve, they have about 11-13% of Iskanders left. According to their Soviet classical norms, they should keep a reserve of 25-30%. They have already climbed into it. They committed a crime in terms of their responsibility. The same is with "Kalibr", - Reznikov said.

To the clarifying question whether it is correct to say that by the end of this year there will be one more, maximum two attacks, and the global potential will be exhausted, he replied: "Yes. Because even between attacks they need time from a week to ten days. They can do two waves: Iranian missiles + drones or drones + missiles, but they can't missiles + missiles. If they are massed. Because there are technical nuances - accumulation, equipment, etc.".