Ukraine has terminated agreement with DPRK on establishment of intergovernmental commission due to its support for Russia’s armed aggression - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by representative of Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Friday.

The agreement, signed on June 8, 1994 in Kyiv, was suspended due to the DPRK government's support of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, recognition of the "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK.

