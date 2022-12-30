Crimeans are preparing to liberate Crimea and return to their native harbor - intelligence

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiments and understanding that the return of the peninsula is inevitable is recorded in Crimea.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, intelligence also receives a lot of data from Crimeans.

"Of course, this is information from local residents who literally massively and at every step inform about the actions of the occupiers and what is happening there. This only concerns information, but then it is also various actions of information resistance and actions that are of a special nature. Therefore, yes. Crimea is being prepared and Ukrainians - Crimeans, Crimean Tatars - are preparing to liberate Crimea and return to their native harbor," the intelligence representative emphasized.

According to him, the growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiments and understanding that the return of the peninsula is inevitable is recorded in Crimea.

Read more: Staff of Ukrainian unit "Crimea" in ranks of Intelligence Service is constantly growing - intelligence

"The enemy cannot hide it. Panic preparation, all these trenches, concrete structures are different... Thus, they themselves show the local population what they are preparing for. Therefore, the local population is waiting with pleasure for the Ukrainian defense forces to liberate our Crimea," Yusov noted.