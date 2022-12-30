End of year is not end of Polish aid for Ukraine - Morawiecki

The end of 2022 does not mean the end of Polish assistance to Ukraine. Next year will be the year of victory.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Тwitter by head of the Polish Government Mateusz Morawiecki, reacting to the tweet of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal with gratitude to the Polish government and the Polish people for the transfer of another batch of Starlink satellite communication terminals to Ukraine.

"The end of the year is not the end of Polish assistance to Ukraine. We all hope that 2023 will be a year of victory and peace!" Morawiecki wrote, attaching the message of the head of the Ukrainian government to the tweet.

Read more: Europe saw threat from Russia too late, so now we must help Ukraine - Morawiecki