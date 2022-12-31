Aviation and artillery of Armed Forces of Ukraine during December 30 struck 11 clusters of occupiers, 5 warehouses, and radar station, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the fire, air and missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the concentration of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Our aircraft carried out 5 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. Also, during this day, an enemy reconnaissance UAV of the "Orlan-10" type was shot down."

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 5 ammunition depots, and a radar station.

