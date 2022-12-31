Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 200 invaders in Kherson region, - General Staff

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed about 200 occupiers in the Kherson region and injured another 115 in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. Fire damage to the occupiers was confirmed on December 29 of this year.

About 200 invaders were eliminated in the area of Fedorivka settlement of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region, information about the wounded is being clarified," the message says.

In addition, the General Staff reported that in the vicinity of Polohy and Velyka Bilozerka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy lost 115 servicemen and wounded, as well as 5 units of military equipment of various types, an anti-aircraft missile complex and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 105,250 people (+609 per day), 3,026 tanks, 2,010 artillery systems, 6,059 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS