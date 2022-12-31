It is perfectly legal to expel Russians from Crimea after liberation of peninsula, - Tasheva

All Russian citizens who came to Crimea in violation of Ukraine’s migration legislation will be forced to leave after the liberation of the peninsula. Attempts by the Russian Federation to call it deportation are baseless.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Tamila Tasheva, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have a principled position, it is formed and there are already legal norms based on it. All citizens of the Russian Federation who illegally came to the temporarily occupied territory, to Crimea, in violation of the migration legislation and conditions for crossing the border, must leave after the liberation of the territory outside the Ukrainian state, outside Crimea, because they were there illegally.

They did not come through the checkpoints "Kalanchak", "Chonhar" or "Chaplynka", they did not ask the migration authorities about the possibility of living there," Tasheva said.

Read more: Crimeans are preparing to liberate Crimea and return to their native harbor - intelligence

According to her, there are between 500,000 and 800,000 people who needed to obtain a residence permit in the occupied territory and a permit for foreigners to enter the occupied territory.

Tasheva pointed out that Russia is already declaring that it will be a "deportation of Crimeans."

"What Crimeans? We are talking about citizens of Russia who are not Crimeans. They are persons who temporarily live on the territory of Crimea. Their expulsion is an absolutely legal process that cannot be compared with the deportation of 1944 when the Crimean Tatars were taken out in freight cars without documents from the lands where they historically formed their statehood. Now, these are persons who have the citizenship of another country, illegally crossed the border, and are on the territory of our state. If a citizen of any country crosses the border illegally, he is subject to forced deportation. So we will apply it," explained the representative of the President of Ukraine.

Read more: Staff of Ukrainian unit "Crimea" in ranks of Intelligence Service is constantly growing - intelligence

She noted that even those who could not comply with the requirements of the migration legislation of Ukraine due to several circumstances will have to leave.

"There are humanitarian principles. For example, isolated cases when a person, due to a coincidence of circumstances, cannot actually fulfill the requirements of the migration legislation.

In such cases, exceptions are possible, but they too must first leave and submit an appropriate application to the migration authorities, after consideration, obtain appropriate permits. We do not know how many such persons there will be. Maybe hundreds, maybe 1-2 thousand," Tasheva noted.