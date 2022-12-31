Air alert has been declared throughout territory of Ukraine. Kim warned about missile launches

An air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine: the Russians have fired missiles.

At 12:18 p.m., the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim was the first to announce the rocket launch, Censor.NET reports.

"We are cooking potatoes for Olivier. The occupiers decided to try to spoil our day. There are rocket launches," he wrote.

"I see the first one, I wasn't mistaken - it's a pity," he added at 12:49 p.m.

From 12:22 p.m. an air alert was announced in various regions. First - in Mykolaiv and Odesa, then in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson regions. Then the alarm was announced in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions.

As of 1:08 p.m., the alarm was declared throughout Ukraine.

Read more: Russians again shelled the border of Sumy region

The mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, warned of a possible missile threat and power outages. "Get ready, please!" - he wrote on Telegram.

At 12:59 p.m., the head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, warned about the approach of rockets to the oblast. "To shelter!

Rockets are approaching the region," he wrote in a telegram.