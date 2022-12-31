Explosions are heard in several districts of Kyiv. Previously, 1 person died in Solomiansk district, 7 people were injured, - Klitschko (updated)

Explosions are heard in Kyiv.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"There are explosions in Kyiv! Be in shelters!" - the message says.

He added that one of the explosions rang out between residential buildings in the Solomyansk district of the capital.

"All services are on the spot. Details will come later," the mayor said.

Later, the head of the city reported that explosions also occurred in the Pechersk district and Holosiivsk district: "There is destruction. Rescuers and medics are following the scene."

Read more: Bakhmut as city no longer exists. It is easier to build "from scratch", - Budanov

The deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the hotel object was damaged. Also, he noted that in the Solomiansk district of Kyiv, debris fell into a private house.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that 1 person was killed in the Solomiansk district of Kyiv. Several people were injured.

Klitschko spoke about three injured women and two men in the Solomiansk district. They are hospitalized.

"According to information at the moment, an elderly man died in Kyiv, and seven people were injured in two explosions in the Solomiansk district. One person is in an extremely serious condition," the mayor said about the situation as of 2:55 p.m.