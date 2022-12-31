10 465 45
Air defense forces destroyed 12 of more than 20 cruise missiles of occupiers, - Zaluzhny
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders from the air defense forces destroyed 12 cruise missiles fired by the occupiers.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, the terrorist state of the Russian Federation again launched a massive missile attack on civilian objects in our country.
Previously, the enemy launched more than 20 air-launched cruise missiles using Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea and ground-based missile systems.
The forces and means of our air defense destroyed 12 cruise missiles: 6 within Kyiv, 5 Zhytomyr, and 1 Khmelnytsky regions," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...