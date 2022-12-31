Enemy does not stop its offensive in Lyman and Bakhmut areas and wants to improve situation in Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6:00 on December 31, 2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the evening summary it is noted: "Between 12:40 and 14:30 the enemy launched a massive missile attack. According to preliminary data, about 20 rockets were launched in total. Several of them did not reach Ukraine and fell on the territory of the Russian Federation (the information is being clarified). Forces and means of the air defense of the Air Force destroyed 12 cruise missiles in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. Also, in the Kyiv region, an enemy UAV "Orlan-10" was shot down, which was conducting aerial reconnaissance during the missile attack and was trying to identify the positions of our air defense.

In addition, the occupiers conducted 12 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on the infrastructure of settlements in the Donetsk and Kherson regions.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Don't ignore air raid signals, even on holidays.

The enemy does not stop offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas and makes attempts to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, areas of the settlements of Khodine, Atynske, Velyka Rybytsia, Zapsillia, and Riasne of the Sumy region and Udy, Strylecha, Alisivka, Krasne, Starytsya, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ternova and Katerynivka in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Lozova Persha, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Tokarivka, Kupiansk, and Orlyanske in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Ploshanka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Chervonpopivka, Terny, and Torske in the Donetsk region came under the influence of fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and New York of the Donetsk region.

Vesele, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were shelled in the Avdiivka direction.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, and Mykilske of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire in the Novopavlivsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Olhivske, Huliaipole, Stepove, Charivne and Dorozhnianka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Antonivka, Tokarivka, Mykolaivka, and Kherson suffered from shelling.

The Russian occupying forces strengthened the administrative and police regime for the period of the New Year holidays in some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory. So, from December 31, 2022 to January 6, 2023, the city of Henichesk in the Kherson region was closed to the public, and residents of the surrounding villages were also prohibited from leaving.

In order to install a system of engineering barriers in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, the occupiers are recruiting civilians from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian aviation made 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders and 1 strike on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, and our units of missile forces and artillery struck 2 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment and the control point of the invaders."