Russians hit military facility and gas station in Khmelnytsky, 8 civilians were hospitalized, - RMA

Today, December 31, the Russian invaders hit Khmelnytsky region, hitting a military facility and a gas station was recorded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Hamalii, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, during a missile strike, a military object in the city of Khmelnytsky was hit. Equipment was damaged. A gas station was also hit. In addition, 8 vehicles, 13 nearby residential buildings, and warehouses were damaged," the message reads.

As a result of shelling by the occupiers, there is no damage to critical infrastructure, work is being carried out to eliminate the consequences of missile strikes and provide medical assistance to the injured.

"At present, 8 civilians are hospitalized, the youngest victim is 19 years old, a girl (22 years old) is in serious condition. We believe in our doctors!" - he concluded.

