Today’s attack on Ukraine was carried out by 5 Russian planes with Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, - Ihnat

There were about 5 Tu-95ms strategic aircraft that launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles over the territory of our country.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of an information telethon.

"Today, Tu-95ms strategic aviation planes took off, these are missile-carrying bombers. There were about five of these planes and they launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, which they (the Russian invaders - UNIAN) usually launch. This is a long-range, high-precision weapon... We now have information on 12 of these cruise missiles that were destroyed," he said.

Watch more: Klitschko came to Bakhmut. VIDEO

He noted that during missile attacks, the enemy launches reconnaissance UAVs not so much with the aim of tracking the impressions of the targets, but rather to detect the positions of Ukrainian air defense.

"Even the consequences are not so much of interest to the enemy, although they are also interested, and the location of our air defense systems is important information for the enemy. And when our air defense systems work, the enemy tries to carry out aerial reconnaissance in order to have such information about their location in real time." - said Ihnat.