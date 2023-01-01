ENG
On New Year’s Eve, air defense forces destroyed 32 air targets over Kyiv, - KCMA. PHOTO

During an enemy attack on New Year’s Eve, air defense forces shot down 32 aerial targets over Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, air defense forces destroyed 32 enemy air targets," the message reads.

The military administration of Kyiv also reported that in the Dnipro region, the wreckage of a missile was recorded on the roadway. No one was injured as a result of the falling debris.

Data on the night attack on Kyiv are being clarified.

