Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 9 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 6 settlements in the Donetsk region and 3 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and twelfth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 31 missiles and 12 air strikes, and more than 70 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. The civilian infrastructure of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions was affected. Information on civilian casualties is being clarified.

In addition, the enemy launched thirteen Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAVs. All of them were destroyed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Be careful!

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

The situation is stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, but no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Enemy does not stop its offensive in Lyman and Bakhmut areas and wants to improve situation in Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Buchka and Yasna Poliana settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling; Novovasylivka, Vyntorivka, Ulanovka, Studenok, Khodine, Hirky, Iskryskyvshchyna, Krasnopillia in the Sumy region and Udy, Strilecha, Alisivka, Krasne, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ternova, and Katerynivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Lozova Persha, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Tokarivka, Kupiansk, and Orlianske in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka in the Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ploshanka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, and Chervonpopivka, Terny, and Torske in the Donetsk region came under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery at our troops' positions in more than 25 settlements. Among them are Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and New York in the Donetsk region.

Vesele, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were affected by fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy does not stop shelling Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, and Mykilske in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the fire of the occupiers was recorded in more than 20 settlements. Among them are Olhivske, Huliaypole, Stepove, Charivne, and Dorozhnianka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Enemy does not stop its offensive in Lyman and Bakhmut areas and wants to improve situation in Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population. The civilian infrastructure of Antonivka, Tokarivka, Mykolaivka, and Kherson was damaged by shelling.

The enemy continues to lose manpower. During the last week, only about 350 wounded servicemen of the invaders were delivered to the city hospital of Bilovodsk, Luhansk region.

On December 30 last year, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy's losses amounted to 160 wounded occupiers, 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about eliminated invaders is currently being clarified.

The enemy intensified counterintelligence measures in the area of Lyman Druhy settlement of the Kharkiv region. Conducts search for the pro-Ukrainian population.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck the area of the enemy's concentration, as well as the position of its anti-aircraft missile system, and our rocket launchers and gunners hit the control post, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, as well as the control post of the occupiers' UAVs.