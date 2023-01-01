ENG
On New Year’s Eve, 45 enemy "Shahed" drones were destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made "Shahed-131/136’" kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of combat work by the air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 45 attack UAVs were destroyed.

"Thirteen in 2022 and 32 in 2023. The Ukrainians did not succeed in spoiling the holiday!", the message reads.

